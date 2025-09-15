The ‘Cheruiyots’ cruise to finals of men’s 1500m at World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 15, 2025 – The Kenyan duo of Timothy Cheruiyot and Reynold Cheruiyot qualified for the finals of the men’s 1500m at the ongoing World Championships in Tokyo.

Timothy clocked 3:35.61 to finish fourth in the first semi-final, in a race won by Dutchman Niels Laros who timed 3:35.50 for the win.

The Great Britain duo of Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman finished in second and third after timing 3:35.53 and 3:35.56 respectively.

In the second semi, the younger Cheruiyot clocked 3:36.64 to take top honour, outsprinting Olympic champion Cole Hocker who had to be content with second place after timing 3:36.67.

Spain’s Adrian Ben came third in 3:36.78.