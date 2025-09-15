Peres delighted to beat injury memories and clinch second major gold - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Peres Jepchirchir wins the World Championship gold medal

Athletics

Peres delighted to beat injury memories and clinch second major gold

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir added a World Championship gold into her fabled collection when she clinched the global title in Tokyo early Sunday morning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 31-year-old clocked two hours, 24 minutes and 43 seconds to win her first ever World Championship crown, edging out Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia. It was also her second gold on the streets of Tokyo, having clinched her Olympic title there last year.

The win came just months after Peres had pulled out of the London Marathon due to injury. Speaking to Telecomasia.net after her victory, the marathoner said she wasn’t expecting to do that well immediately after returning.

“It was devastating to pull out of London earlier on in the year. I had picked up an ankle injury in training and the doctors advised me to take a total rest of two months to avoid complicating it further and maybe making it a stress fracture. I just listened to them and then returned to train for the Worlds. I honestly didn’t expect to win but I am really delighted. The weather was also not very conducive but I put in my best and also was motivated by Beatrice Chebet’s victory on day one and I wanted to add a gold for Kenya,” Peres told Telecomasia.

Chebet clinched Kenya’s second gold at the World Championships and says this was special to her because of the circumstances of her return.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020