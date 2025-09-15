One-hour phone call that spurred Edmund Serem to bronze at World Championships in Tokyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 15, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Edmund Serem has revealed how a one-hour call from his older brother inspired him to a bronze medal in the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the World Championships on Monday afternoon.

Serem says his brother Amos — the Commonwealth Games bronze medalist — told him to be smart and tenacious in the final of the water-jump-and-barrier race.

“My brother Amos is also a steeplechaser. He is injured right now, but this morning I had one-hour call with him. He said: ”If you will do your work with a cool head, if you stay calm and clever, you can do everything. Go out and come back home with a medal,” the World Under 20 champion said.

The 17-year-old clocked 8:34.56 to finish third, in a pulsating race that had seemed to slip out of his grasp until the final 100 metres.

New Zealand’s Geordie Beamish produced one of the biggest shocks of the competition thus far, outsprinting Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali to win the gold medal.

SEREM bags bronze for Kenya in the men’s 3000m steeplechase at World Championships in Tokyo; New Zealand’s Beamish wins gold beating El Bakkali to silver. Photo/WORLD ATHLETICS X

Beamish clocked 8:33.88 to clinch a historic world title as a teary Bakkali had to be content with silver, after finishing second in 8:33.95.

Serem displayed maturity beyond his age and a fighting spirit only associated with experienced athletes who have been competing at the senior level for many years.

The youngster admitted his strategy was almost shredded to smithereens as the immediate former world champion Bakkali closed in for the kill in the last lap.

“It is my first world championships and to run the final with all these legends is something amazing. That is a great experience for me as a 17-year old guy. I have run many Diamond League races with them, but this was different. We have no pacemakers and the race was very slow from the beginning,” he said.

Serem added: “I tried to take a great position for the last lap sprints and was sure I”d have enough power because I did a huge job over the last year to increase my endurance and speed.”

He further said he has acquired a lot of knowledge on how to win races from two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge.

“I’m training with (Kenyan marathon legend) Eliud Kipchoge. He is my mentor. I learned a lot from him,” the youngster revealed.

Serem dynasty in steeplechase

Having followed in the footsteps of his brother Amos, the youngster is now teasing the possibility of the two of them establishing a ‘Serem dynasty’ in the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

Amos broke into the world scene with the World Under 20 title in 2021 in Nairobi.

The next year, he clocked 8:16.83 to clinch bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 23-year-old has been struggling with injuries for much of the season and his younger brother is praying that he should recover as soon as possible so that they can conquer the competition together.

“Now my medal is around my neck. I want to say to my brother, that he should be strong fighting his injury. Next year the world can expect the Serem brothers running in the same races,” the African champion added.

The men’s 3000m steeplechase has for many years been a preserve of Kenya, with the country dominating the competition at the Olympics since 1968.

In the history of the world championships, the East Africans boast 13 titles since the first edition in 1983 in Helsinki, Finland.

However, the emergence of Bakkali proved to be the country’s worst nightmare, the Moroccan first clinching the Olympic title in 2021 in Tokyo before his first world crown in 2022 in Oregon.

He has gone on to win one more Olympic crown in Paris, last year to add to his successful defence of the world title in Budapest in 2023.

Such was his dominance until on the scene came Beamish.

With Serem already owning the African title, World Under 20 crown and a bronze at the global showpiece, the only way forward is upwards for the 17-year-old.