Kenyan youngster Serem bags steeplechase bronze at World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 15, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Edmund Serem clinched bronze in the men’s 3000 metres steeplechase in a pulsating race at the World Championships in Tokyo, this afternoon.

The World Under 20 champion clocked eight minutes and 34.56 seconds, behind New Zealand’s Geordie Beamish who clocked eight minutes and 33.88 seconds to win the race as immediate former defending Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco came second.

Kenya have so far won three medals, including two gold from Beatrice Chebet and Pere Jepchirchir.

