Kenyan youngster Serem bags steeplechase bronze at World Championships - Capital Sports
Kenya's Edmund Serem (L) and Matthew Kosgei celebrate after winning gold and silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase. Photo: Photo by Oscar Muñoz Badilla for World Athletics ©Oscar Muñoz Badilla

Kenyan youngster Serem bags steeplechase bronze at World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 15, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Edmund Serem clinched bronze in the men’s 3000 metres steeplechase in a pulsating race at the World Championships in Tokyo, this afternoon.

The World Under 20 champion clocked eight minutes and 34.56 seconds, behind New Zealand’s Geordie Beamish who clocked eight minutes and 33.88 seconds to win the race as immediate former defending Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco came second.

Kenya have so far won three medals, including two gold from Beatrice Chebet and Pere Jepchirchir.

More to follow…

