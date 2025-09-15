Keeping The Kenyan Faith As Cherotich, Lemngole Advance Into Women's Steeplechase Final In Tokyo - Capital Sports
Kenya's Faith Cherotich clearing the barrier as she competed in Heat 3 of the women's 3000m steeplechase at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. PHOTO/KELLY AYODI-TEAM KENYA

Athletics

Keeping The Kenyan Faith As Cherotich, Lemngole Advance Into Women’s Steeplechase Final In Tokyo

Published

TOKYO, Japan, Sept 15 – Diamond League winner Faith Cherotich and Doris Lemngole secured Kenyan slots in the women’s steeplechase final at the Word Athletics Championships after successfully sailing through in the Heats on Monday Morning in Tokyo.

The third Kenyan Pamela Kosgei did not make it after finishing 10th (9:28.21) failing to grab the top five qualifying slots.

All eyes will be on Cherotich, who will go head to head with her rival defending champion Kenyan-born Winfred Yavi of Bahrain in Wednesday, September, 17 final as she seeks to win first gold since graduating into the seniors.

Cherotich, who won bronze at the last edition in Budapest, easily cruised first in Heat 1 (9:13.95) ahead of Kenyan-born Norah Jeruto (9:14.25) who runs for Kazakstan and Briton Elise Thorner who came third in 9:13.47.

Yavi dominated Heat 2 in 9:15.63 ahead of Tunisian Marwa Bouzayani (9:15.68) as Ethiopian Sembo Almayew crossed the line third (9:15.84)

Ugandan and 2020 Tokyo Olympics Champion Peruth Chemutai sailed first from Heat 3 in 9:07.68 after beating Kenyan Lemngole who timed 9:08.97 to cross the line second while Lomi Muleta of Ethiopia (9:12.20) qualified third.

The two Kenyans will be tasked to reclaim the title last won by world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech in Doha 2019.

