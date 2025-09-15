Kapaito spurred by pre-season form ahead of FKF PL kick off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Tusker FC striker Eric Kapaito says his pre-season form is a huge booster as he looks to start his campaign in style after returning to the Brewers from a stint in Tanzania.

Kapaito has scored five goals for Tusker during their pre-season friendly matches and had back-to-back goals in their Kisumu camp in the just concluded week.

Kapaito returned to Tusker after a difficult season in Tanzania, and has already shown a glimpse of his old safe with five goals during pre-season training matches.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Kapaito says the goals have inspired him to do well, coming just a week before the season kicks off.

“They have really motivated me to be honest. I needed to work so much during pre-season to give myself momentum and those five goals have just pushed me further. My ambition is to match the number of goals I scored when I was last year and the second point is to improve them. I know my abilities and I know I can do it. As a team, we are ready for the new season and the targets have been set clear from the word go; to win the league. I want to do my best to score and give my contribution to this target,” Kapaito told Telecomasia.

The forward scored 12 goals in his first season with Tusker in 2022/23, before departing for Tanzania’s Namungo. However, his spell there was difficult and hence returned home.

The Brewers will look to rely on Kapaito’s form, especially having lost their top striker Ryan Wesley Ogam who has moved to Austria.