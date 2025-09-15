Junior Wafalmes dispatch Morocco to resurrect African Champs campaign - Capital Sports
Junior Wafalmes celebrate after their win over Morocco. PHOTO/KENYA VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

Volleyball

Junior Wafalmes dispatch Morocco to resurrect African Champs campaign

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 15, 2025 – The national under 20 men’s volleyball team beat Morocco 3-1 at the ongoing African Championships in Giza, Egypt on Monday evening.

The Junior Wafalmes had won 26-24 in the first set but lost 32-30, before recovering to win 25-20 and 25-21 in subsequent sets to earn their maiden victory of the competition.

The win was the perfect way for Luke Makuto’s side to bounce back from their opening day loss to Cameroon by the same scoreline.

Their next Pool B match is against East African neighbours Rwanda, at the same venue.

They will be hoping to make it two wins out of three, which will guarantee them a spot in the knockouts.

