Hats off as Chapa Dimba All-Stars conclude Spain tour with commanding win over host SD Huesca

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 15, 2025 – Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars wrapped up their week-long football bootcamp in Spain in style, as the boys’ team beat hosts SD Huesca U20 4-2 in the final friendly match played on Sunday at the SD Huesca Academy Grounds.

The match kicked off after the girls’ team had completed a morning training session led by Juan Ramón Fung, one of the Academy’s coaches.

The All-Stars displayed outstanding performance, with Denzel Omollo, Armstrong Omondi, Brian Aroka, and Baraka Rodgers each finding the back of the net.

SD Huesca pulled one back through a Joseph Maosa own goal before Felipe Montero struck again for the hosts, but it was not enough to deny the Kenyan side a commanding 4-2 victory, a befitting and memorable finish of their Spanish tour.

“First, I want to sincerely thank Safaricom for this opportunity. It has been an incredible experience here in Spain, where football is such a big part of life. We have enjoyed our time and gained so much from this one-week elite camp. I believe experiences like these are crucial for young players like us, as they broaden our mindset and change how we approach the game,” said Baraka Rodgers, Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars player.

Action between Safaricom Chapa Dimba All Stars and SD Huesca. PHOTO/SAFARICOM

The All-Stars squad of 24 players, comprising 12 boys and 12 girls scouted from the regional and national games of Season Four travelled to Huesca in Spain on 6th September 2025 for a week-long international football camp.

While in Spain, the team took part in masterclasses, training sessions, and friendly matches at the world-class facilities of the Base Aragonesa de Fútbol, S.D. Huesca’s modern sports city.

The players also attended a high-energy Segunda División match between SD Huesca and Málaga CF, alongside cultural experiences such as sightseeing and city tours.

“We have had a great week here in Spain, giving our youngsters invaluable exposure to professional football training. They have gained tremendous skills from the academy’s top coaches and experienced what it means to train in modern, world-class facilities,” said Fawzia Ali, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom.

The Spain tour marks the culmination of Safaricom Chapa Dimba Season Four, an initiative by Safaricom that aims to support and nurture football talent in Kenya.

This season alone, over 10 players have been scouted to join national teams. Among them are Derrick Oketch and Austine Odongo, now playing for Shabana FC; Brighton Anyona, Gor Mahia; Brian Aroka, Tusker Youth; Neddy Moses Kithiji, 3K FC; Stanley Waswa, Ulinzi FC; Emily Morang’a, Kenya Police; Swaumu Masungo, Vihiga Queens; Hellen Mito, Madira Soccer Assassins; and William Odek, Zetech University, among others.