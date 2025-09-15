Cricket Kenya Council Insists SGM Will Proceed As Planned September 21

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 15, 2025 – Cricket Kenya Council have dismissed the suspension of the federation chair Manoj Patel by other board members.

In a statement, the council said that the board members behind the suspension – undertaken on June this year – are themselves in office illegally.

“The so-called ‘meeting’ held in June 2025, at which the chairman was allegedly suspended, was attended by individuals whose tenure had already expired. Any resolutions purportedly passed in such gathering are null and void,” the statement reads.

The council, consisting of representatives from different counties, further advanced that board members serve a maximum of three years from the date of their appointment.

“The tenure of the majority of those who signed the said statement lapsed on 10th March 2025 and therefore they no longer hold office as board members. Their signatures and pronouncements are thus without authority or effect,” they advanced.

Walter Mukinginyi of Kajiado County (L) with other Cricket Kenya counties Representatives address media on CK T20 Cricket tournament. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The comments are the latest in a tumultuous soap opera within Cricket Kenya (CK), which began with the launch of the Cricket Kenya T20 League in Westlands, late last month.

However, CK CEO Ronald Bukusi afterward released a statement disowning the league.

The Cricket Kenya Council then replied on Monday last week, sending CEO Bukusi on compulsory for gross insubordination.

Present at their presser, interestingly, was Patel.

Arena of Sports Chandra Prakash Panwar with Kenya Cricket legends. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

On Tuesday, another faction of CK dismissed the council as an illegal entity with the no powers to issue any demands.

However, the council argue that their existence is entrenched in the federation’s constitution.

“Article 8.1(a) of the Cricket Kenya Constitution expressly provides that the council is the supreme organ of the federation. No individual or group of lapsed officials has authority to dismiss or undermine the council,” they said.

The planned Special General Meeting (SGM) for September 21, will proceed with the agenda of electing the vice chairman, where David Obuya will contest with Barvesh Gohil.

“The Special General Meeting scheduled for 21st September 2025 will proceed as planned. The meeting will be conducted under the authority of the council and guided by the Independent Elections Panel, which is the only organ constitutionally mandated to oversee elections. In any event those opposed to the SGM have not stated any prejudice that they are likely to suffer if the SGM were to be held as scheduled,” the council added.