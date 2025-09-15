American-based runner thanks world champ Faith Kipyegon for pushing her to success at World Championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Faith Kipyegon (L) celebrates with Dorcas Ewoi after winning the semi-finals of the women's 1500m. PHOTO/TEAM KENYA

Athletics

American-based runner thanks world champ Faith Kipyegon for pushing her to success at World Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 15, 2025 – American-based Kenyan runner Dorcas Ewoi has credited Faith Kipyegon for inspiring her to qualify for the finals of the women’s 1500m at the ongoing World Championships in Tokyo.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ewoi says the three-time world champion inspired her to second place in the semi-final of the race at the National Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“It felt great…I know she was not running so fast but I was so motivated. She inspired me a lot,” the 28-year-old said.

The two claimed a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the race before embracing each other in ecstasy at the finish line of what had been a routine win for the double world record holder.

Ewoi is making her maiden appearance for the country at a major international competition, having spent a majority of her life in the United States.

The 2024 Holloway Pro Classic champion clocked 4:08.08 to finish third at the national trials for the World Championships at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on July 22.

Her maiden World Championships campaign began with a fourth place finish on the opening day, clocking 4:04.99 in Heat 1 of the three-and-a-quarter lap race on Saturday.

Ewoi said that running in the same race as Kipyegon compelled her to up her performance.

“I ran all out today…I am amazed. I don’t know what is going to happen on Tuesday (the finals). I am just so grateful to be running with Faith. She helped me out a lot,” she said.

Apart from Kipyegon and Ewoi, Kenya will also be represented by Nelly Chepchirchir in Tuesday’s final.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020