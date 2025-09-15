A Football Journey to Remember: Chapa Dimba Stars Treated to Spanish Experience

HUESCA, Spain, Sept 15 – Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars were, treated to an unforgettable football experience as they witnessed, first-hand, the thrill of a live Segunda Division clash between SD Huesca and Málaga CF at the iconic El Alcoraz Stadium.

The hard-fought match was decided in the dying minutes, as Liberto Beltrán struck in the 94th minute to give Huesca a 1-0 win.

Ahead of the match kick-off, the All-Stars were given exclusive tour to SD Huesca’s facilities, including the team’s dressing room, before being hosted for a VIP lunch with officials from the SD Huesca Academy and a representative from the Kenyan Embassy in Spain, giving them a taste of the professional football environment.

The memorable afternoon came just a day after the All-Stars enjoyed a meet-and-greet with SD Huesca’s senior team, where they interacted with the pros, asked questions, and listened to motivational talks about the realities of professional football.

The players shared their personal journeys, offering the young stars encouragement and powerful lessons on what it takes to become a professional footballer and succeed in the game including discipline, sacrifice, and relentless hard work.

“It’s truly amazing here in Spain. We are really enjoying our training, and personally, I have learned so much over the past six days. One of the most exciting moments was getting the opportunity to interact with the SD Huesca senior team,” Said Patience Kasichana, Chapa Dimba All-Stars Player.

“They spoke to us about what it takes to become a professional footballer. The biggest lesson I took from that conversation was the importance of discipline and always giving your best.”

“Beyond football, we have also had the chance to visit many interesting places around Spain, experiences I never imagined I would have, especially on my own. But thanks to Safaricom Chapa Dimba, it has all been made possible for me.” Said Patience Kasichana, Chapa Dimba All-Stars Player.

The All-Stars are in Spain for a week-long elite training camp, where they are not only sharpening their football skills but also broadening their horizons through cultural experiences. Off the pitch, they have toured Zaragoza City, Canfranc Estación, Podoactiva, the leading podiatry and biomechanics centre in Europe and the historic Casco Histórico de Huesca, giving them a blend of football and culture.

Up next, the action shifts back to the pitch as the All-Star Boys’ team takes on SD Huesca, Under-23 in their fourth and final friendly clash at the Huesca Academy Grounds.