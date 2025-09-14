Youngster Serem vows to redeem Kenya’s steeplechase title at World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 14, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Edmund Serem has set his sights on the world title after sealing his ticket in the finals of the men’s 3000m steeplechase in Tokyo.

Serem says he understands the stakes as Kenya seeks to reclaim their dominance in a race that has been their bread and butter for ages.

“For the final, I am well prepared. All over this season, I have been doing well in the Diamond League. I finished third in all the races I competed in and second in my final Diamond League race. I want to bring the back the glory for the country as far as the steeplechase is concerned,” the World Under 20 champion said.

The 17-year-old made a huge statement on the opening day of the World Championships on Saturday afternoon, cruising to victory in Heat 1 of the water-jump-and-barrier race.

He clocked 8:29.97 to cross the finish line ahead of Ethiopia’s Getnet Wale who ran 8:30.14 to finish second.

Japanese Ryuji Miura timed 8:30.43 to finish third and secure his place in the final – along with Frenchman Nicolas-Marie Daru (8:30.64) and Ahmed Jaziri of Tunisia (8:31.41) who finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Reflecting on his performance, Serem gave himself a pat on the back for not letting the aura of the big stage overawe him.

“I am very happy to make it to the final…this is my first senior championships. I am well prepared for the final,” the World Under 20 champion said.

He will be flying the national flag alongside Olympic bronze medallist Abraham Kibiwot who finished fifth in Heat 2 after clocking 8:27.84.

Another Kenyan, the 2021 World Under 20 bronze medallist Simon Koech, missed out on the final cut after coming seventh in Heat 3 in 8:31.80.

The two will be hoping to end the reign of defending champion Soufiane El Bakkali who first clinched the steeplechase crown in Oregon in 2022, before tightening his grip on it in Budapest in 2023.