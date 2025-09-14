Youngster Serem vows to redeem Kenya's steeplechase title at World Championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Edmund Serem in action at the Kip Keino Classic. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Youngster Serem vows to redeem Kenya’s steeplechase title at World Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 14, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Edmund Serem has set his sights on the world title after sealing his ticket in the finals of the men’s 3000m steeplechase in Tokyo.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Serem says he understands the stakes as Kenya seeks to reclaim their dominance in a race that has been their bread and butter for ages.

“For the final, I am well prepared. All over this season, I have been doing well in the Diamond League. I finished third in all the races I competed in and second in my final Diamond League race. I want to bring the back the glory for the country as far as the steeplechase is concerned,” the World Under 20 champion said.

The 17-year-old made a huge statement on the opening day of the World Championships on Saturday afternoon, cruising to victory in Heat 1 of the water-jump-and-barrier race.

He clocked 8:29.97 to cross the finish line ahead of Ethiopia’s Getnet Wale who ran 8:30.14 to finish second.

Japanese Ryuji Miura timed 8:30.43 to finish third and secure his place in the final – along with Frenchman Nicolas-Marie Daru (8:30.64) and Ahmed Jaziri of Tunisia (8:31.41) who finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Reflecting on his performance, Serem gave himself a pat on the back for not letting the aura of the big stage overawe him.

“I am very happy to make it to the final…this is my first senior championships. I am well prepared for the final,” the World Under 20 champion said.

He will be flying the national flag alongside Olympic bronze medallist Abraham Kibiwot who finished fifth in Heat 2 after clocking 8:27.84.

Another Kenyan, the 2021 World Under 20 bronze medallist Simon Koech, missed out on the final cut after coming seventh in Heat 3 in 8:31.80.

The two will be hoping to end the reign of defending champion Soufiane El Bakkali who first clinched the steeplechase crown in Oregon in 2022, before tightening his grip on it in Budapest in 2023.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020