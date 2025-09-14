Why ‘Little Faith’ is beaming with confidence ahead of Tokyo Worlds - Capital Sports
Faith Cherotich celebrates after winning bronze. PHOTO/Team Kenya

Athletics

Why ‘Little Faith’ is beaming with confidence ahead of Tokyo Worlds

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Former World junior champion Faith Cherotich is anchoring on her super performance at the Diamond League, hopeful that it can spur her on into a first ever senior title as she prepares to compete for the steeplechase World Championship title in Tokyo.

Cherotich has been in great form through the season, beating reigning World and Olympic champion Winfred Yavi thrice.

In an interview Telecomasia.net before departing for the Worlds in Tokyo, ‘little Faith’ remains confident that she can take her form into the global stage.

“I have really performed well at the Diamond League and this has inspired a lot of confidence in me. It showed me the best tactics to use and how to manage the race and these are some of the lessons I take to Tokyo. I believe I am ready and have prepared well. Since the national trials I have worked with my coach to improve on areas we felt were not working and I have come out very strong after that. I am ready to go to Tokyo and give my best and I am confident that I can go for the title,” Cherotich told Telecomasia.

The 21-year-old has a bronze each from the last World Championships in Budapest and the Olympic Games held in the same city in 2024, and hopes for better tidings this time round, especially putting her form into perspective.

