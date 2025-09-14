TOKYO, Kenya, Sept 14 – Returning to the country where she won the Olympic title, seasoned road runner Peres Jepchirchir ran a tactical race to out sprint Olympic silver medallist Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia to win her first World Athletics Championships title In Tokyo on Sunday morning.
Second Gold For Kenya As Jepchirchir Out Sprints Ethiopia’s Assefa To Win Women’s Marathon in Tokyo Worlds
