Race over for Omanyala after fifth place finish at World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 14, 2025 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala bowed out of the World Championships in Tokyo after finishing fifth in the semis on Sunday afternoon.

Omanyala clocked 10.09 in the second semi-final of the men’s 100m to all but bid goodbye to his championships dream.

American Kenneth Bednarek took top honour after clocking 9.85, ahead of Jamaican Kishane Thompson who also timed 9.85 in what was a photo finish.

Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain finished third after clocking 10.03.

More to follow…