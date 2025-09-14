Race over for Omanyala after fifth place finish at World Championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ferdinand Omanyala
Ferdinand Omanyala
Ferdinand Omanyala zooms to victory in the 60m dash in Glasgow. PHOTO/World Athletics/X

Athletics

Race over for Omanyala after fifth place finish at World Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 14, 2025 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala bowed out of the World Championships in Tokyo after finishing fifth in the semis on Sunday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Omanyala clocked 10.09 in the second semi-final of the men’s 100m to all but bid goodbye to his championships dream.

American Kenneth Bednarek took top honour after clocking 9.85, ahead of Jamaican Kishane Thompson who also timed 9.85 in what was a photo finish.

Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain finished third after clocking 10.03.

More to follow…

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020