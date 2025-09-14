Omanyala grows thick skin ahead of titanic battle at World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 14, 2025 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala reveals he has grown a thick skin to handle the pressure of competing at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Omanyala expects cutthroat competition in the semi-finals of the men’s 100m and says he has mentally prepared for it.

“It feels good, getting to the semi-finals. Of course, it is getting tougher but you have to wear a thick skin though it all,” the 2022 African champion said.

The African record holder booked his ticket into the semis after running 10.12 to finish third in Heat 7 of the men’s 100m on the opening day on Saturday.

It was the 29-year-old’s first race since he finished a disappointing seventh at the Brussels Diamond League on August 22 — clocking 10.49.

The two-time Olympian, subsequently, withdrew from the Diamond League finals citing a loss of form and injury struggles.

Omanyala reveals he is in a much better place now although he is not yet back to 100 per cent fitness.

“I have been struggling with that injury for the last couple of weeks and to come here and finish third is a blessing on its own. We are between 75 and 90 percent ready for this championships and then afterward, focus on recovery,” he said.

Omanyala was also delighted to see his African brothers, Akani Simbine of South Africa and Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu book their places in the semis.

Simbine, the World Indoor bronze medalist, won the Heat by clocking 10.02 as the Ghanaian came second in 10.09.

“Having Africans around me always feels so great because it means one thing…we are on a world stage. Africans are on a world stage and we are not being put on the sidelines anymore. That’s a blessing,” Omanyala said.

Tokyo was the same place he made his Olympics debut in 2021 and came to global prominence by becoming the first Kenyan sprinter to make the semis of such a grand competition.

With history repeating itself by qualifying for the semis of the World Championships, Omanyala will be out to go one better by reaching the final.

He hopes the rapturous crowd will roar him on to victory.

“It is a little bit different from the last time because back then it was like training, there were no fans (because of the Covid 19 pandemic). Today was electrifying and you know…I always love running in these big stadiums. Thank you for the fans who came out,”