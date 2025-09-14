Oketch through to women’s semis at World Championships on tough day for sprinters in Tokyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 14, 2025 – Kenya’s Mercy Oketch secured her place in the semi-finals of the women’s 400m at the World Championships in Tokyo on Sunday afternoon.

Oketch clocked 50.76 to finish third in Heat 3 of the competition, behind winner, Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin Levrone who timed 49.41 for the triumph.

Chilean Martina Weil clocked 50.61 to finish second.

Earlier, Kenya’s Brian Tinega, Kelvin Kipkorir and George Mutinda bowed out of contention in the men’s 400m.

Tinega finished sixth in Heat 1, clocking 45.13 as Kipkorir also came sixth in Heat 4 after timing 45.39.

Mutinda came fifth in Heat Six after running 45.09.