No medal for Kenya in men's 10,000m at World Champs as Gressier wins historic world title - Capital Sports
Action in the men's 10,000m at the World Championships in Tokyo. PHOTO/KELLY AYODI

Athletics

No medal for Kenya in men’s 10,000m at World Champs as Gressier wins historic world title

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 14, 2025 – Kenya missed out on a medal in the men’s 10,000m at the World Championships in Tokyo as Frenchman Jimmy Gressier claimed a historic title for his nation.

Youngster Ishmael Kipkurui was Kenya’s best performer in the 25-lap race, clocking 28:56.48 in fourth position.

Another Kenyan, Edwin Kurgat, finished seventh in 28:57.83.

Meanwhile, Gressier nicked in at the death to clinch gold, clocking a season’s best of 28:55.77, ahead of Ethiopian Yomilf Kejelcha who timed 28:55.83.

Andreas Almgren of Sweden clocked 28:56.02 to bag bronze.

