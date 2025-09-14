Koech Out As Namesakes Cheruiyot Book Semis Slots In Men’s 1500m At Tokyo World Championships

TOKYO, Japan, Sept 14 – Entering the race as the second fastest man this year, Kenya’s Phanuel Koech’s World Championships journey in Tokyo came to a sudden end after crashing out in the Heats on Sunday morning.

Koech, who started well, saw inexperience cost him after falling from the outside in the final lap to finish in a disappointing 12th position in 3:42.77 and fail to book the semifinal slot reserved for the top six finishers.

In his Heat 4, World Champion in Oregon 2022, Briton Jake Wightman dominated in 3:36.90, beating Jose Carlos from Portugal who crossed the line second in 3:37.09 while Kenyan-born turn American Jonah Koech qualified from third in 3:37.11.

Kenya’s appeal for Koech’s fall was unsuccessful.

Also out from the same Heat is silver medallist from Budapest Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway who finished eighth in 3:37.84 to see his World title chase continue.

Koech’s exit means Kenya will have two representatives in the semi finals scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, September 15 as the East Africa Athletics powerhouse nation seek to reclaim the title it last won in Doha 2019 thanks to Timothy Cheruiyot.

Timothy is on course to reclaim the title after sailing into the semis from Heat 3 after finishing fourth in 3:41.17 behind Briton Niel Gourley who was third in 3:42.13, German Robert Farken came second in 3:42.06 as Paris Olympic Champion Cole Hocker sailed first in 3:40.91.

The other Cheruiyot, Reynold, cruised into the semis from Heat 2 where he finished fourth in 3:41.17 behind Netherland’s Niels Laros who was third in 3:41.00, second place went to Isaac Nader of Portugal in 3:40.91 as Italian Pietro Arese crossed the line first in 3:41.88.