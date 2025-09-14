How Chepchirchir cried out to God after Beatrice Chebet won gold at World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 14, 2025 – Newly crowned world marathon champion Peres Chepchirchir says she spent the better part of Saturday praying to God for a positive result in her race.

Chepchirchir says she asked God to grant her a gold medal like was the case for Beatrice Chebet, who triumphed in the women’s 10,000m.

“I saw how Beatrice had performed on Saturday and so I was also asking God to do the same for me and help me in the women’s marathon. I was telling him that this is my turn…to give me energy for the race and I am so happy to have won Kenya’s second medal,” the 31-year-old said.

The National Stadium in Tokyo was up on its feet as Chepchirchir and Olympic silver medalist Tigst Assefa produced a mad rush to the finish line for the ages.

In the end, it was the two-time world half marathon champion who laughed best, clocking 2:24:43 to cut the tape, ahead of Assefa who had to be content with second place after timing 2:24:45.

In third place was Uruguayan Julian Paternain who timed 2:27:23 to bag bronze.

Chepchirchir said her win is payback for the pain of missing out on this year’s London Marathon.

“In April I was feeling really bad because I was in top shape and was preparing to compete in London but then I suffered injured my ankle. The doctor told me to take some time out and rest for at least two months to recover so I am really happy that all that has paid off today,” she said.

Having endured a tough period thus far, during which she also relinquished her Olympic crown in last year’s Paris Games, Chepchirchir admitted she did not have high expectations, coming into Tokyo.

“I am so excited…I was not expecting to win here today. This is my first world title. When I got into the stadium, I was so excited but I kept kicking forward and before I knew it, we were 100 metres away from the finish line and so I decided to push towards victory,” she said.

Going forward, Chepchirchir hopes to run in one more marathon before the close of the year.

“I have only run in one marathon this year, which is this one. I am hoping to compete in more road race before the end of the year but I have not settled on one yet. I will sit with my manager and see which one to register for,” she said.

Other Kenyan in the race, Jackline Cherono came 18th after clocking 2:33:17.