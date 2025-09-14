Githaiga and Team Bags KCB Golf Series in Nyeri

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 14, 2025 – The four-ball of Serah Githaiga, Rose Wamuyu, Patrick Mwaniki, and Patrick Matheri returned a combined score of 151 points to emerge as the overall winners of the 19th leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the Nyeri Club on Saturday.

They triumphed over the team of Lady Captain Perister Gaitho, David Maina, Daisy Mumbi, and Newton Wambugu, who returned 150 points to be named the second-best team at the tournament that 148 golfers attended.

Speaking after the prize-giving ceremony, Serah Githaiga said: “We had a tremendous four-ball. We pushed each other to do well, and that is exactly what we did. Now, we will go back to the drawing board to prepare for the tour’s grand finale on December 5, 2025. We hope that we will fly the Nyeri Club flag high during that competition.”

Handicap 28 golfer Daisy Mumbi, who had an excellent display on the course, returned 41 stableford points to clinch the overall winner, beating a huge field. Felix Kibicho, who plays off handicap 6, returned 39 points to be crowned the runner-up.

David Maina emerged as the Men’s Division 2 Winner with 45 points, while Patrick Mwaniki claimed the Men’s Division 3 Runner-Up slot, also with 45 points. Among the ladies, Margaret Mweru stood out as the Division 1 Winner on 41 points, with Jane J. Muthoni finishing as the Division 2 Runner-Up on 45 points.

Guest participants also impressed, with Mercy Wanjira taking the Guest Winner slot on 42 points. In the staff category, Peter Mwaura was crowned Winner with 35 points, while Scola Onsongo followed closely as Runner-Up with 34 points.

Other standout performances included Fr. Kimani, who clinched the Gross Winner title with a score of 80, while also securing the Longest Drive Men award.

Mercy Wanjira added to her tally by winning the Longest Drive Lady category. In the precision contests, William Kagia won the Nearest to Pin Men, while Jane J. Muthoni topped the Nearest to Pin Lady challenge.

Beyond the tournament, KCB extended its support to the game’s future and community. On Sunday, the bank hosted a junior golf clinic at the same venue, introducing young players to the sport and nurturing the next generation of golfers.

Looking ahead, KCB will host a caddie tournament on Monday, expected to attract more than 100 caddies, further demonstrating its commitment to inclusivity and development in golf.

The next leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour will be held at the Kitale Golf Course on September 20, 2025.