Faith Kipyegon remains on course for fourth world title with easy win in semis - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Faith Kipyegon in action in Heat 2 of the women's 1500m. PHOTO/TEAM KENYA

Athletics

Faith Kipyegon remains on course for fourth world title with easy win in semis

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 14, 2025 – Defending champion Faith Kipyegon led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women’s 1500m semi-final at the ongoing World Championships in Tokyo.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kipyegon clocked 4:00.34 to finish first ahead of American-based Dorcas Ewoi who ran 4:00.65 to claim second.

Ethiopian Freweyni Hailu overcame a fall at the early stages of the race to finish third in 4:01.03.

Also booking their tickets to the final from the same semis are Sinclaire Johnson of United States (4:01.08), Spaniard Marta Perez (4:01.19) and Sarah Madeleine of France (4:01.30) who came fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020