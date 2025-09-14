Faith Kipyegon remains on course for fourth world title with easy win in semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 14, 2025 – Defending champion Faith Kipyegon led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women’s 1500m semi-final at the ongoing World Championships in Tokyo.

Kipyegon clocked 4:00.34 to finish first ahead of American-based Dorcas Ewoi who ran 4:00.65 to claim second.

Ethiopian Freweyni Hailu overcame a fall at the early stages of the race to finish third in 4:01.03.

Also booking their tickets to the final from the same semis are Sinclaire Johnson of United States (4:01.08), Spaniard Marta Perez (4:01.19) and Sarah Madeleine of France (4:01.30) who came fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.