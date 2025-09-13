World title it is! Beatrice Chebet wins first gold for Kenya at Tokyo Championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Beatrice Chebet celebrates after winning the 10,000m gold at the Olympic Games. PHOTO/Team Kenya/X

Athletics

World title it is! Beatrice Chebet wins first gold for Kenya at Tokyo Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 13, 2025 – Beatrice Chebet won Kenya’s first gold medal at the World Championships in Tokyo with victory in the women’s 10,000m on Saturday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The double world record holder stole the show in the last 400 metres to cross the finish line first, clocking 30:37.61.

Olympic silver medalist, Italian Nadia Battocletti, clocked 30:38.23 to take silver as Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay, who had seemed destined for gold until the final 400 metres, had to be content with bronze after clocking 30:39.65.

Another Kenyan, world 10km record holder Agnes Ngetich, timed 30:42.66 to finish fourth.

More to follow…

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020