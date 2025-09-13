Kenya Disqualified In Mixed 4X400m Relay Tokyo World Championships - Capital Sports
Athletics

Kenya Disqualified In Mixed 4X400m Relay Tokyo World Championships

Published

TOKYO, Japan, Sept 13 – Kenya’s celebrations for storming into the Mixed 4X400m Relay final were cut short after the quartet anchored by Mary Moraa were disqualified for lane infringement as the Tokyo World Athletics Championships gunned off Saturday.

Kenya’s team of Brian Tinega, Mercy Adongo, Allan Kipyego and Moraa had clinched the automatic spot after finishing second in Heat 2, clocking an African Record of 3:10.73 in the process obliterating South Africa’s time of 3:11.16 that was set less that a minute ago in Heat 1.

Kenya started off strongly from lane 5 thanks to Tinega, who successfully handed over the baton to Adongo then to Kipyego who did well to close the gap and pass on to world 800m champion Moraa, who did not disappoint, leading Kenya to second behind Belgium who crossed the line first in a season’s best of 3:10.37.

However, Kenya’s fans celebrations in the stadium were silenced and also that of the athletes who were informed of the decision as they were conducting post race interviews that they have been disqualified for breaking World Athletics Rule TR17.23. (Use for a direct DQ for lane infringement e.g. stepping over the line completely or multiple infringements on the line in the same race run in lanes)

Consequently, Kipyego was judged for stepping over the line completely at the bend, leading to direct disqualification to see home team Japan earn a slot in tonight’s final as one of the best losers.

Also, it means that South Africa’s Africa Record of 3:11.16 stands.

Kenya is expected to appeal the decision.

