FKF Super Cup clash called off after teams fail to agree on venue
Gor Mahia give a guard of honour to Kenya Police before their match at the last day of the FKF Premier League season. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Premier League

FKF Super Cup clash called off after teams fail to agree on venue

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 13, 2025 – The highly anticipated FKF Super Cup between Kenya Police and Nairobi United has been called off after the two sides failed to agree on a venue for the match.

The two teams were to clash on Sunday as a curtain raiser for the 2025/26 Premier League season, which kicks off next weekend across the country.

However, the match became a cropper after the two couldn’t agree on whether to hold the fixture at Dandora Stadium or the Police Sacco Stadium.

With the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and the Nyayo Stadium unavailable for use, the match has been shelved all together with both teams now focusing on the new league as well as their respective continental campaigns.

In a social media post, the newly promoted Nairobi United said they are comfortable with the decision to cancel the encounter.

“Our anticipated match for the FKF Super Cup against Police FC has been called off. We respect the decision and wish our competitors the best in their preparations. We are turning our energy to our own training,” the club said.

Nairobi United will be debuting in the Confederations Cup after beating Gor Mahia 2-1 to win the FKF Cup.

On the other hand, Police earned their ticket to the Champions League after clinching their maiden league title, accumulating 65 points in comparison to second-placed Gor – who mustered 59 points.

