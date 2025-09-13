Easy Peasy for Faith Kipyegon at World Championships as Kenyans seal tickets to semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 13, 2025 – Multiple world champion Faith Kipyegon began her campaign on a flier with an easy win in Heat 4 of the women’s 1500m in Tokyo on Saturday afternoon.

Kipyegon clocked 4:02.55 to cross the finish line, ahead of Sarah Madeleine of France who timed 4:02.66 in second.

Irishwoman Sarah Healy took third place in 4:02.67.

Earlier, United States-based Dorcas Ewoi set the tone for a successful outing for Team Kenya by sealing her ticket in the semis after finishing fourth in Heat 1.

Ewoi clocked 4:04.99 in a race won by Jessica Hull who stopped the timer at 4:04.40.

American Sinclair Johnson took second place after timing 4:04.59 as Gaia Sabbatini of Italy came third in 4:04.93.

Youngster Nelly Chepchirchir carried over her scintillating form from the Diamond League, dominating Heat 2 of the race to clock 4:07.01 in first place.

Poland’s Klaudia Kazimierska came second in 4:07.34 as Salome Afonso took third in 4:07.44.

Another American-based Kenyan, Susan Ejore, secured her ticket in the next round after running 4:01.99 to finish third in Heat 3.

Ethiopian Freweyni Hailu came first in 4:01.23 as Nikki Hiltz of the United States clocked 4:01.73 to finish third.