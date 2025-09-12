Rising Starlets Gearing Up with Confidence Ahead of Ethiopia Clash - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Rising Starlets Gearing Up with Confidence Ahead of Ethiopia Clash

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – As Kenya’s Rising Starlets intensify preparations for their back-to-back FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup 2026 qualifying matches against Ethiopia, the mood in camp is one of focus, determination, and belief in the mix of youth and experience in the squad.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Coach Jackline Juma has named a provisional squad for the second round of qualifiers, with Kenya set to face Ethiopia away between September 19-21 and host the return leg in Nairobi a week later.

The build-up has included two mini training camps designed to assess players’ fitness, tactical suitability, and readiness.

The first group has already reported for camp, with a second batch of 30 expected to join shortly.

From the provisional list, there is a deliberate blend of youthful promise and seasoned performers.

Players promoted from the Junior Starlets Under-17 squad, such as Valarie Nekesa, Lorine Ilavonga, Susan Akoth, and others, will be looking to turn potential into performance on this bigger stage while, experienced players provide composure and leadership traits critical in high-stakes qualifiers. 

“We have started our training on a very high note because the team we are playing is not easy. Under-20 is not like Under-17. These are people who know what they are doing and where they want to be because the focus is going to the World Cup,” Ilavonga said.

The Starlets have been working hard in drills, with intense fitness work, tactical sessions, and spirited interviews where players have expressed confidence in the squad’s cohesion and readiness.

The energy in camp suggests a group eager to prove themselves and not merely participate.

“The camp has been good, and everyone is working hard. All I want is to represent my country, score many goals, and help my team qualify to the next level,” Nekesa said.

Jackline emphasized that only those who perform well in camp will make the final cut.

Fitness, sharpness, attitude, and adaptability to the tactical plan are all under scrutiny. The Ethiopian tie looms large not just as a gateway into the next round, but as a test of how far the Rising Starlets have matured since their days in younger age categories. 

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020