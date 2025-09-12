Rising Starlets Gearing Up with Confidence Ahead of Ethiopia Clash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – As Kenya’s Rising Starlets intensify preparations for their back-to-back FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup 2026 qualifying matches against Ethiopia, the mood in camp is one of focus, determination, and belief in the mix of youth and experience in the squad.

Coach Jackline Juma has named a provisional squad for the second round of qualifiers, with Kenya set to face Ethiopia away between September 19-21 and host the return leg in Nairobi a week later.

The build-up has included two mini training camps designed to assess players’ fitness, tactical suitability, and readiness.

The first group has already reported for camp, with a second batch of 30 expected to join shortly.

From the provisional list, there is a deliberate blend of youthful promise and seasoned performers.

Players promoted from the Junior Starlets Under-17 squad, such as Valarie Nekesa, Lorine Ilavonga, Susan Akoth, and others, will be looking to turn potential into performance on this bigger stage while, experienced players provide composure and leadership traits critical in high-stakes qualifiers.

“We have started our training on a very high note because the team we are playing is not easy. Under-20 is not like Under-17. These are people who know what they are doing and where they want to be because the focus is going to the World Cup,” Ilavonga said.

The Starlets have been working hard in drills, with intense fitness work, tactical sessions, and spirited interviews where players have expressed confidence in the squad’s cohesion and readiness.

The energy in camp suggests a group eager to prove themselves and not merely participate.

“The camp has been good, and everyone is working hard. All I want is to represent my country, score many goals, and help my team qualify to the next level,” Nekesa said.

Jackline emphasized that only those who perform well in camp will make the final cut.

Fitness, sharpness, attitude, and adaptability to the tactical plan are all under scrutiny. The Ethiopian tie looms large not just as a gateway into the next round, but as a test of how far the Rising Starlets have matured since their days in younger age categories.