Police Bullets Face Tanzania’s JKT Queens Acid Test in Quest For Region Supremacy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 12 – Kenya Police Bullets will hope to capitalize on home fans when they take on Tanzania’s JKT Queens in the CECAFA cum CAF Women’s Champions League qualifier on Sunday in Nairobi.

The Kenyan champions will leave nothing to chance in the semi-final crunch that will see the winner inch closer to representing the region in the prestigious continental showpiece.

The Kenyan Champions have shown composure and resilience in their matches so far, with wins over Uganda’s Kampala Queens (1-0) and Eritrea’s Denden FC (2-0) to storm the semis.

On the other hand, JKT Queens registered victory over South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars (2-0) and Zanzibar’s JKU SCZ (4-0).

Despite the wins, Bullets head coach Beldine Odemba acknowledged that they have been guilty of missing opportunities in front of goal.

“We created a lot of chances but missed opportunities. It is now time for us to convert the chances by training. We have time to work on that and get our win on Sunday,” Odemba said.

Bullet’s progression to the semi’s has been marked by solid teamwork and tactical discipline, values that they believe will serve them well against JKT Queens’ side, who are known for their physicality and quick transitions.

“We are ready for them. We came to the tournament to play any team that comes our way,” Odemba added.

Rwanda’s Rayon Sports WFC will face Uganda’s Kampala Queens in the first semi-final match on September 14.

Both teams will be looking to emerge victorious to secure their spot in the finals, which will take place on September 16 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Victory on Sunday would send Kenya Police Bullets into the final and within touching distance of securing a historic place at the CAF Women’s Champions League, which is the continent’s biggest stage for women’s clubs.