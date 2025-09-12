Moraa eyes World Championship title defense in Tokyo - Capital Sports
Mary Moraa competing at the Olympic Games in Paris. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Athletics

Moraa eyes World Championship title defense in Tokyo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Despite anticipating tough competition, reigning 800m world champion Mary Moraa is beaming with confidence she can defend her crown when the global showpiece guns off in the Japanese capital of Tokyo this weekend.

Moraa clinched her first world title in Budapest in 2023 with a then personal best time of 1:56.03, improving from her second place finish in 2022.

And now, the 25-year-old is determined to make it two in a row, despite expectedly tough competition. Speaking to Telecomasia.net before the team departed to Tokyo, Moraa said she is confident.

“I am confident and ready to go. I want to defend my title in Tokyo. I know it is not going to be easy because we have seen the girls run really well this season, but I believe I have prepared very well for it. As Team Kenya, we have also worked very well in training and our determination is to bring those medals back home. We will go to Tokyo to fight for a good performance,” Moraa told Telecomasia.

The World Championships gun off on Saturday in Tokyo, with Moraa lining up for her heats next week Wednesday.

In this article:
