How javelin legend Yego is drawing inspiration from beloved Arsenal ahead of World Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 12, 2025 – As he prepares for his seventh appearance at the World Championships, Kenya’s javelin legend Julius Yego will be looking for inspiration from a team that has encapsulated his heart – English Premier League giants Arsenal.

Yego has fallen in love with the North Londoners, religiously following their progress under Mikel Arteta.

Consequently, he reveals that his beloved have taught him a thing or two on how to become the consummate athlete.

“Patience is what matters a lot…remember what Arsenal went through for a very long time. People were writing them off but now they have realised that they are back up again. Patience is something very important especially for us in athletics. Sometimes you may be doing well in training but this is not reflecting in the performance in the competition. What keeps you going is the patience and knowing that your time will come,” the 36-year-old says.

Yego, who is attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), has previously shown a keen eye for detail to draw lessons from ‘unconventional’ sources to improve his art and craft as a javelin athlete.

Julius Yego in action at this year’s Kip Keino Classic at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

In 2016, he won silver at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, a feat he attributed to the many hours spent on YouTube to familiarise himself with the tricks to polish up his technique.

He has taken on the ‘Trust the Process’ slogan that was crafted by Arteta when he took charge of a floundering Arsenal in November 2019 to kickstart a journey of rebuilding the club to its former glory.

To Yego, the Spaniard has taught him on the importance of principles in an athlete’s life and to stick with them regardless of circumstances.

“Sticking to your rules…your culture…of what you do. Training…that also matters…and I think that is what has made Arsenal do what they are doing now. For every athlete or sportsperson, that is the way to go,” he says.

The Arsenal effect

As one of the millions who owe their allegiance to the team, Yego confesses that many a times, a good performance by the North Londoners has done wonders for his psyche ahead of a major competition.

“Of course, I am excited with the way they are playing now. Those are some of the external factors that can motivate an athlete. If Arsenal win today and tomorrow I have a competition, you know that happiness and the knowledge that my team won motivates me a lot to perform well in the next competition,” the 2015 world champion explains.

Having followed the progress of the Gunners over the years, Yego is familiar with the painstaking journey that his beloved club have undergone ever since the legendary Arsene Wenger called time on his managerial position at the club.

In came Spaniard Unai Emery who struggled to steady the ship as the Gunners had missed out on the UEFA Champions League in 2017/18 season.

Things got worse for the North Londoners who spent another season in the cold, having to be content with the Europa League after finishing outside of the Champions League places, the following season.

Kenya’s Julius Yego in action at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/TEAM KENYA

Following a poor performance by Emery, former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta left his assistant coach position at Manchester City to take charge in North London in November 2019.

Six seasons later, Arteta has transformed Arsenal into one of the biggest sides in Europe and arguably, the second best in the English Premier League.

There have been moments of heartbreak, such as thrice missing out on the league title after finishing second, but there have been many more occasions of pure delight for the fans.

Chequered career

Yego is all-too familiar with the ups and downs of being a sportsperson.

At last year’s Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour Gold at the Nyayo Stadium, Yego suffered a sprained ankle that forced him to withdraw from the competition midway.

This was indeed one of the few low moments in his career, and a testament to how the sport can be forgiving at times.

Nonetheless, he has enjoyed a chequered career, which has thrust him into world athletics history books as a forefather of field events as far as Kenya is concerned.

Javelin Star Julius Yego celebrating with his bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Photo/KELLY AYODI

Despite Kenya being more renowned as the cradle of middle and long distance running, Yego has done more than enough to earn his place among the legends who have placed the country on the world map by virtue of their achievements in athletics.

Five African titles – to add to his world crown in 2015 and Olympic silver in Rio de Janeiro – speak volumes of a man who has defied time and age to continually grace major competitions.

He has done well to shake recent injury woes to earn a ticket to this month’s World Championships in Tokyo where he will be captaining Team Kenya.

What crowning moment it would be for him to make the podium for the second time at the global showpiece – or even win it all.

Hope is everything and for Yego, it is an important ingredient for success.

“I am going for it. Maybe it will be difficult for me to go for another World Championships, so I am holding my breath that I stay healthy and I give my best. This year, I competed with the favorites of the past few years, and I am at the same level as them,” the Commonwealth Games bronze medalist says.

The signs are looking good for him; in his third last competition on August 16, he earned a best score of 83.60m to win the Silesia Diamond League in Poland.

It was his first Diamond League win in nine years since he clinched the Prefontaine Classic in 2016.

Considering it was the same year he bagged silver in Rio, could lightning strike twice for him by making the podium in Tokyo?

Regardless, the man himself is under no illusion over the competition that awaits him in the Japanese capital.

He will have to be at his best if he is to do better than the last edition of the World Championships in Budapest in 2023 in Budapest where he exited in the first round after finishing eighth with a best throw of 78.42m.

My legacy in motion

A good performance in Tokyo will be of much significance than the previous competitions considering it may be his last in his career.

Yego is determined to leave an indelible mark that will be a beacon for many years to come for young javelin athletes from Kenya.

“I want to inspire Kenyan kids who throw the javelin. We have the talent and I hope there will be other Kenyans throwing at a high level after I retire. I am already mentoring some athletes and I also have a foundation that I want to run personally after I stop competing,” he said after his win in Silesia.

As multitudes of aspiring athletes will be fixated on their TV sets to watch the evergreen sleuth in action, Yego will undoubtedly be glancing over at his beloved Arsenal in a month in which games will be coming thick and fast.

Should the Gunners go on the rampage against Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Newcastle, the YouTube man will be experiencing an overflow of endorphins in his body.

Just what the doctor ordered ahead of a date with destiny.