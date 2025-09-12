First Defeat As Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars Go Down Fighting In Spanish Friendlies

HUESCA, Spain, Sept 12 – The Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars team yesterday suffered their first defeat in the ongoing friendly matches in Spain.

The boys’ side fell 2-1 to AD Sabiñánigo in a highly intense evening clash at the Huesca Academy Grounds.

Emmanuel Essel broke the deadlock for the Spanish side just a minute before the halftime whistle, before Mario Fernando doubled the lead in the 52nd minute.

The All-Stars responded with relentless pressure, and their efforts paid off when Armstrong Omondi found the back of the net.

Despite pushing hard for an equalizer, the Kenyan boys ran out of time as the game ended 2-1 in favour of AD Sabiñánigo.

“In football, we don’t really lose matches, we only look at the scoresheet, and this one ended 2-1. But with the right football mentality, we still count ourselves as winners. The boys created plenty of chances and showed great play, even though they were a bit exhausted from the tight schedule and playing friendlies every day. They really played well, and I was truly impressed with their performance,” said Evans Oketch, Coach All-Star Boys Team.

-Girls thumped-

Meanwhile, on the girls’ side, who faced hosts SD Huesca Under-14 boys’ team, the match ended 4-1 in favour of the home team, with Calta Nasambu scoring the consolation goal for the All-Stars.

“Bringing our players to Spain gives them the chance to train in a football academy among some of the best. Over the past four days, they have been receiving professional coaching, and the progress is already visible, even in the friendly matches they have played here,” noted Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi, Chief Consumer Business Officer, Safaricom PLC.

“On Saturday, we will treat them to a remarkable experience by taking them to an international match between SD Huesca and Málaga. Watching top-tier football up close will be an unforgettable moment, one that will inspire them and leave a lasting mark on their football journey,” she added.

The friendly tournament marked the fourth day of the ongoing Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars elite training camp in Spain.