Chogo Sparks Equity Basketball Revival as they Demolish DTB in the Interbank Games

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 12 – Equity Bank’s men’s basketball team roared back to life in the interbank games with a statement win, dismantling diamond trust bank (DTB) 55-25 in a one-sided preliminary clash at the Kenya school of mandatory studies grounds.

After a shaky start to the tournament, the emphatic result signaled a timely resurgence for the bankers, powered by a dazzling performance from Kevin Chogo, who dropped 13 points and orchestrated Equity’s high-tempo attack.

From the opening whistle, Chogo proved a constant threat with sharp ball-handing, fluid dribbles, and precision passing, leaving DTB’s defense reeling.

“This was one of those games where everything just clicked. The energy from the crowd was amazing, and my teammates kept feeding me with great passes and support. I’m happy with my performance, but even more proud of how the whole team stepped up tonight. Wins like this show the strength we have when we play as one,” Chogo said.

Equity men’s basketball head coach Sylvia Kamau credited the turnaround to tactical adjustments and a growing rhythm after a busy run of fixtures.

“Coming off the background of having played three other games, we had the rhythm, and we also changed a few things, including being more aggressive. It was our second win after four games. Generally, it’s been tough for us in terms of playing because we have lost a couple of our players. We are optimistic of winning our last game against HFC Bank to book a place in the quarterfinals,” Sylvia noted.

Chogo’s brilliance was matched by Lenson Kisia and Kevin Kigotho, who chipped in with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Kisia’s silky crossover and spin moves repeatedly unlocked DTB’s defense.

DTB’s top scorer, Mansen Banasa, stood out with crisp passing and long-range jumpers that momentarily kept his side afloat, but the team never recovered from Equity’s blistering 18-point opening quarter.

By the second half, the contest was completely in Equity’s favor as they maintained a stronger hold en route to victory.

The win capped another strong day across disciplines for equity, who also celebrated triumphs in men’s netball, handball, table tennis, volleyball, and snooker, with ladies claiming victory in darts and tug of war. This just demonstrated their determination in defending the overall interbank games crown.

With improved preparation, including a residential camp, coach Kamau is eyeing nothing short of gold or at least a podium finish.