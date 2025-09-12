Bittersweet moment for Okere as he bids Ogam goodbye, vows to create another

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere has admitted it is a bittersweet moment for him as striker Ryan Ogam departs the club. Ogam, who was one of the shining lights of the Brewers last season is set to join Austrian top tier side Wolfsberger AC.

Ogam scored 15 goals last season – and could have had more – despite his season being cut by half through knee surgery. His form, coupled with that in the national team has earned him a mega move to Austria.

Okere is hugely credited for creating the monster that is Ogam, having initially signed him as a midfielder but converted him to a striker where he flourished and became a goal scoring machine.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, coach Okere says that it is now their job to create new Ogams for the future.

“It is a really bittersweet moment for us as a team. As much as we are sad that he (Ogam) won’t be part of us in the coming season, we are delighted to see one of our own move to such a huge league and a great team. It shows that we are doing something at the club to give a good environment for players to be seen. It is now our job to make more Ogams and that is what we will do. We can only wish him the best at his new club,” the tactician told Telecomasia.

The brewers have also lost defender Michael Kibwage and winger Naaman Balecho who both declined new contract offers to move to Gor Mahia and Bandari FC respectively.