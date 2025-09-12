Bittersweet moment for Okere as he bids Ogam goodbye, vows to create another - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere celebrates with his players after their victory over Murang'a Seal. PHOTO/Tusker FC

Football

Bittersweet moment for Okere as he bids Ogam goodbye, vows to create another

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere has admitted it is a bittersweet moment for him as striker Ryan Ogam departs the club. Ogam, who was one of the shining lights of the Brewers last season is set to join Austrian top tier side Wolfsberger AC.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ogam scored 15 goals last season – and could have had more – despite his season being cut by half through knee surgery. His form, coupled with that in the national team has earned him a mega move to Austria.

Okere is hugely credited for creating the monster that is Ogam, having initially signed him as a midfielder but converted him to a striker where he flourished and became a goal scoring machine.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, coach Okere says that it is now their job to create new Ogams for the future.

“It is a really bittersweet moment for us as a team. As much as we are sad that he (Ogam) won’t be part of us in the coming season, we are delighted to see one of our own move to such a huge league and a great team. It shows that we are doing something at the club to give a good environment for players to be seen. It is now our job to make more Ogams and that is what we will do. We can only wish him the best at his new club,” the tactician told Telecomasia.

The brewers have also lost defender Michael Kibwage and winger Naaman Balecho who both declined new contract offers to move to Gor Mahia and Bandari FC respectively.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020