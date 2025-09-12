All Eyes On Chebet As Kenya Eyes Golden Start In Tokyo World Championships Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 12 – Kenya will be out to start on a golden note as the Tokyo World Athletics Championships get underway in the Japanese capital on Saturday with all eyes on double Olympic and world record holder Beatrice Chebet, 10km world record Holder, Agnes Jebet and Janeth Chepngetich in the women’s 10,000m which is the opening track final at 3:30 pm (EAT).

The gold looks certain to land in Kenyan hands, with the favorite being Chebet, who is enjoying a fine form since breaking the world record at the Eugene, Oregon Diamond League in 2024, where she became the first woman to break the 29-minute barrier by clocking the fastest time ever of 28:54.14.

Chebet, who will be competing in the 10,000m at the worlds for the first time, will be aiming for a world title that is the only medal missing in her glittering cabinet, after settling for bronze and silver in the 5000m at Budapest (2023) and Eugene, Oregon (2022) respectively.

FROM RIGHT: Janeth Chepngetich,Agnes Ngetich and Beatrice Chebet in the women’s 10,000m. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Another Kenyan in good shape is Jebet, who will be eying a good performance on track, having conquered the roads.

With the weather conditions heating up in Tokyo, the duo will be tasked to bring back the 10,000m gold to Kenya, last won by Vivian Cheruiyot at the 2015 Beijing edition.

The Kenyans will face stiff opposition from defending champion Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia.

World record holder for women’s 10km Agnes Jebet speaks during a pre-race conference ahead of Sirikwa Classic. PHOTO/COURTESY

For Ngetich, 24, she is the first woman to run 10km inside 30 minutes in a women-only race, clocking 29:27.

Having set PBs on the track this year of 14:01.29 for 5000m and 30:27.38 at 10,000m (the latter at altitude), she’ll be hopeful of improving on her sixth-place finish from Budapest two years ago.

Chepngetich, the current world leader, is the African Games champion and has a PB of 30:04.97. This will be her senior global championships debut.

-Ethiopian Challenge-

Gudaf tsegay wins the women’s 5,000m final at the World Athletics Championship. PHOTO/World Athletics

Tsegay has earned numerous medals across the past three editions of the World Championships, taking 1500m bronze in 2019, 5000m gold and 1500m silver in 2022, and 10,000m gold in 2023.

In fact, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was the first global championships in seven years from which Tsegay came away empty-handed, so she’ll be hoping for a better experience in Tokyo.

The 28-year-old has shown superb form this year across a range of distances, clocking a mile PB of 4:11.88 along with season’s bests of 3:50.62 and 14:04.41 for 5000m.

She leads a strong Ethiopian line-up that also includes Ejgayehu Taye, bronze medallist in Budapest two years ago, Fotyen Tesfay, and Tsigie Gebreselama.

In May, Tesfay broke the Berlin Half Marathon course record with a time of 1:03:35, the fifth-fastest performance in history. Both she and Gebreselama will participate in their first World Championships

-Morning program-

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala after finishing first in his Heat 2 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI/TEAM KENYA

In the morning program, Kenyans will be in action in the Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats at 5:40 am (EAT), then return for the evening session with the men’s 3000m steeplechase Heats at 12:05 pm (EAT), women’s 1500m Heats led by multiple Olympic and World champion as well as record holder Faith Kipyegon at 1:50 pm (EAT), and men’s 100m heats represented by Commonwealth Games Champion Ferdinand Omanyala 2:35 pm (EAT).