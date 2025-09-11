Senaji itching for perfect re-union with former boss Matano - Capital Sports
Midfielder Clyde Senaji

Football

Senaji itching for perfect re-union with former boss Matano

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – Midfielder Clyde Senaji has completed a return home and signed for FKF Premier League side KCB FC.

The utility player terminated his contract in Malawi with Nyasa Big Bullets, and with both Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards vying for his signature, he decided to make a move to KCB, who offered him a better deal.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Senaji says he is delighted to be back home and is looking forward to achieving more success with the bankers. KCB are coached by Robert Matano, who has coached him at both AFC Leopards and Tusker FC previously.

At KCB, he will also reunite with midfielder Humphrey Mieno, who was his teammate at Tusker.

“I am delighted to be back home and signing for an ambitious club like KCB. I think I will feel very much at home with the bankers because coach Matano is a familiar face, and also playing with Mieno, who was my former teammate, will make things easier and seamless,” Senaji told Telecomasia.

He added, “The club is ambitious because they want to win the league this season, and I am delighted to be there to help them achieve their target. Of course, it will not be easy, but I have to work hard to both win my place and win matches for the club.”

KCB has been on an ambition to win a title-winning outfit to quench their thirst for a piece of silverware this season.

