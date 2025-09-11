Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars Extend Winning Run Against Spanish Teams

HUESCA, Spain, Sept 11 – Safaricom Chapa Dimba All Stars team continued their winning run against Spanish sides in their second friendly matches, played at the Federación Aragonesa de Fútbol and Zaragoza Playing Grounds.

The boys’ team overpowered SD Valdefierro in a one-sided 6-0 victory, with Brian Aroko and Armstrong Omondi stealing the show with a brace each, while Lokonde Mwale and Felix Manguti scored a goal each.

“Whenever I approach a game, I see it as a must-win situation because all the boys are ready to work. They came here to showcase their talent, and that’s why they are playing so well. Winning is not always guaranteed, but if you play good football, you increase your chances, and that is why we have been able to win all our matches with many goals,” All-Star Boys team head coach Evan Oketch said.

“Today’s game was good. My boys started strongly and maintained the momentum throughout. In our first match, we conceded a goal, but today we made sure we didn’t concede any.”

-Ladies Match-

Chapa Dimba All-Star team in Spain

On the corresponding ladies’ side, the Chapa Dimba All-Star Girls secured a 6-4 victory over hosts Zaragoza CFF, courtesy of a hat-trick from Swaumu Masungo, a brace from Hellen Mito, and a goal from Sharon Asado.

“Today’s match was much better compared to our first game, which ended in a draw. We showed great improvement, and it felt good playing against the Spanish side. This is my first time playing and winning in Spain, which I would say is a dream come true. We tried to apply what we have been taught over the last three days, such as opening play and releasing the ball quickly. It really worked for us, and that’s why we managed to beat our opponents,” said Sheilla Juma, Chapa Dimba All-Star player.

The friendly matches marked the third day of the ongoing Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars elite training camp in Spain.

Earlier in the day, the players visited Podoactiva, the headquarters and largest podiatry and biomechanics center in Europe, located at the Walqa Technology Park in Huesca.

Podoactiva specializes in diagnosing and treating foot and gait issues using advanced technology, offering services such as biomechanical studies, custom insoles, chiropody, and foot surgery for both individuals and professional sports teams.

This exposed them to different career paths in sports, outside of active football.

Just like Hellen Mito and Martha Simiyu Nafula, who were selected to join the SD Huesca Senior Ladies Team for a training session on Tuesday, Derrick Oketch and Brian Aroko have also been selected to train today with SD Huesca’s senior men’s team.

The duo will begin with a gym session alongside the senior squad before heading to the pitch for field training in the morning.

Later in the evening, the boys’ team will face off against SD Huesca C in another friendly match at the Huesca Academy Grounds.