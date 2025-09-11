NCBA Series Heads to Royal Nairobi Golf Club Ahead of Busy Golfing Weekend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 11 – The 2025 NCBA Golf Series is set to continue this Saturday, September 13, ahead of a busy golfing weekend that will also have the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Series and the US Kids Golf take place.

The NCBA Golf Series, now in its fifth year, will be held at the par-72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club, where over 300 golfers have signed up to battle for slots to the coveted Grand Finale scheduled to be held at Muthaiga Golf Club on November 28, 2025.

Golfers will battle for top honors in multiple categories, including Overall Men Gross Winner, Overall Lady Gross Winner, Division 2 Men & Lady Winner, Division 3 Overall Winner, and Junior Winner, where each category winner will secure a spot in the finale.

More golf action will unfold at the coast with two events. The KAGC Series is set to continue with the Malindi Open – Vasco da Gama Cup at the Malindi Golf Club from Friday, 12th, through to Sunday, 14th, while the Mombasa U.S. Kids Golf Local Tour tees off at Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort on Sunday, September 14.

Defending champion at the Malindi Open – Vasco da Gama Cup, Michael Karanga, will be looking to do a three-peat in the tournament, having won the last two editions, in 2023 and in 2024.

He will face stiff competition from Elvis Muigua, who is fresh from winning the Diani Beach Masters, Isaac Makokha, and Ebill Omollo, among others.

Whereas the Nairobi U.S. Kids Golf Local Tour is in full gear and has seen three legs already played, the Mombasa edition will be the first of five legs that will see the Fall Season culminate with the Tour Championship at the Nyali Golf & Country Club in November.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora stated, “We are in for yet another busy golfing weekend, from the NCBA Golf Series to the KAGC Series, to the JGF event involving our juniors. This is a testament to what we continue to work towards in our involvement in the sport – ensuring that we grow the game at all levels.

This series is a testament to our dedication to the sport and offers a unique platform for golfers to showcase their skills. We are proud to support this dynamic sport that fosters community and skill development across the region.”