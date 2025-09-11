McKinstry rallies Kenyans to get behind McCarthy as he rebuilds Harambee Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – Gambia’s head coach Jonathan McKintstry has urged Kenyans to get behind their head coach Benni McCarthy and support him to take the Harambee Stars to the next level.

McKinstry worked in Kenya for two years winning back to back Premier League titles with Gor Mahia, and often expressed his desire to coach the Harambee Stars.

However, he has since moved to the Gambia for the national team job with the Scorpions, and he has told Telecomasia.net he no longer harbors those ambitions as Kenya is in safe hands.

“I know I was very outspoken about that when I was here but now no. You guys have a really great coach in McCarthy. A coach who has played at the highest level and achieved the best as a player and is already doing great in his young career as a coach. We saw what we did with the team at the CHAN and I think you guys only need to get behind him and give him maximum support. I believe he is the right man to take Harambee Stars to the next level especially with the right support,” McKinstry told Telecomasia.

The Irish tactician had one over the South African as Gambia beat Kenya 3-1 in the World Cup qualifiers, but notes that the scoreline doesn’t tell the story of just how difficult it was to beat McCarthy’s team.