Marathon Affected As Start Time Change For World Champs Over Elevated Heat Conditions In Tokyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 11 – Due to expected elevated heat conditions that could pose a health and safety risk to competing athletes, all road events on the first three days of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 will start 30 minutes earlier than scheduled.

The new start time for the women’s and men’s 35km race walk on Saturday, 13 September, the women’s marathon on Sunday, 14 September, and the men’s marathon on Monday, 15 September is 01:30 am EAT.

The start time for the road events had originally been set at 02:00 am EAT, in consideration of climate conditions, operational aspects, and maximizing spectator attendance.

However, despite the World Championships being scheduled for mid-September when temperatures were expected to be lower than during the summer in Tokyo, levels this year have remained at those of mid-summer.

Reflecting the current environment, World Athletics and the Local Organising Committee (LOC), in consultation with the World Athletics Health & Science Department, have taken this decision that puts the highest priority on athletes’ health and safety, and it has been communicated to the athletes as early as possible to allow them to prepare and adjust to the new start time.

Both World Athletics and the LOC are fully committed to making the World Championships the best possible experience for athletes and a successful event.

Please note that the in-stadium competition start times on each of the three days are not affected.