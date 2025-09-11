Krrish, Kioko, Bixente Crowned KRMC 2025 Series Champions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 11 – Krrish Vadgama (338 points) was crowned the Junior Rotax Champion as the 2025 KRMC Karting series came to a close.

Vadgama’s final round was a display of formidable consistency, winning the overall round and finishing on the podium in every heat to secure the title.

The performance also earned him the bragging right to race with Number 1.

Alvin Kioko scored 311 points, winning second spot on count-back. His race win and multiple podiums earned him the vice-champion position overall and the Junior Rotax U15 title.

Kioko can now race with Number 2 from now on and Number 1 in the Junior U15 once the class is split.

Luusa Magana took third also on 311 points, losing second spot on countback.

Despite a pole position, a race win, and a strong recovery, his DNF in Heat 2 ultimately proved costly, leaving him in 3rd place overall and 2nd in the U15 category.

Myles Imbayi finished with 291 points. His strong performances in the earlier rounds secured him a solid 4th place in the championship. Zahran Mogul (288 points): A model of consistency throughout the season, Mogul rounded out the top five.

–Magana Sets Qualifying Pace —

The weekend began with Luusa Magana laying down a marker, claiming pole position with a rapid 56.294s lap.

Vadgama, the championship leader, qualified a close second, ensuring he started at the sharp end. Alvin Kioko slotted into third, promising a direct and competitive fight between the trio.

Zahran Mogul and Jessy Moreire qualified fourth and fifth, respectively, lining up behind the championship protagonists.

–The Heats, A Tale of Mixed Fortunes-‘

The four heats delivered drama and contrasting fortunes for each title contender and the entire field, shaping the championship battle.

In Heat 1, Vadgama started strong, converting his front-row start into a victory. Magana and Kioko followed, securing podium finishes that kept them firmly in the

hunt. Mogul and Moreire completed the top five, establishing the competitive order for the day.

In Heat 2, the grid saw a shift in fortunes. Kioko claimed an important race win.

However, the heat was most notable for Magana’s retirement (DNF) after just 6 laps, a major setback for his championship ambitions. Vadgama finished second, capitalizing on his rival’s misfortune to extend his points lead. Mogul finished third, with Moreire fourth.

But in Heat 3, Vadgama returned to the top step with his second win of the day. Kioko followed in second, while Magana mounted a strong recovery drive to finish third, salvaging critical points. Mogul and Moreire again finished in fourth and fifth.

Heat 4 was the final that provided a thrilling finish. Magana took a commanding victory, but Vadgama finished just 0.104 seconds behind in second place, demonstrating his own strong pace until the very end. Kioko completed the podium in third, followed by Mogul and Moreire.

When the points from the four heats were combined to form the overall result for Round 4, the consistent front-runners naturally rose to the top.

Krrish Vadgama’s two wins and two second places secured him the overall victory for the round. His performance across all four heats proved decisive for both the event and the championship.

The remarkable battle for the final podium spots was a preview of the championship standings.

The intense on-track rivalry between Alvin Kioko and Luusa Magana during the round resulted in a perfect tie on 311 points in the final championship table. As per regulations, the tie was broken by comparing their number of second-place finishes. Kioko’s four second-place finishes gave him the advantage over Magana’s three, deciding the final podium positions.

“It’s such a great feeling to win the championship. The kart was finely tuned, providing me with a competitive edge and responsive handling, ” said Vadgama, whose focus, confidence, and mental toughness enabled him to perform under pressure and stay ahead of the competition, by and large.

Rio Bixente Wyles was crowned the Mini Max champion following consistent wins and will, from now on, race with Number 1 on his kart. 2nd place in the championship went to Ishaan Patel and 3rd to Terrah Ababu.

The three championship-winning drivers will be contacted about their championship-winning suits and gear, which they get to order exclusively as champions.

Vadgama and his counterparts will also win the use of a complete kart for the 2026 Rotax Africa Open in their respective categories.

Vadgama was all smiles, saying, “Wow, what an incredible feeling! I’m completely overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. I want to thank my amazing team (MadMax Racing) for their tireless efforts and dedication that resulted in many wins this season across the different Whistling Morans track layouts. To my family and friends, your support means the world to me. Your encouragement and love drive me to push myself to be the best driver I can be.”

The KRMC Junior Rotax championship reached its climax in a tense final round, a four-heat battle that would test the consistency and resolve of the top three contenders: points leader Krrish Vadgama (#06), the rapid Luusa Magana (#24), and the determined Alvin Kioko (#58).

They were joined on the grid by Zahran Mogul (#409), Jessy Moreire (#10).