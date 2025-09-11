KCB On The Verge of National Sevens Glory as Dala Hosts Last Leg - Capital Sports
KCB RFC's Bob Muhati leads teammates in celebrating lifting Kabeberi 7s Trophy. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

KCB On The Verge of National Sevens Glory as Dala Hosts Last Leg

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 11 – The battle for supremacy in the 2025 National Sevens Circuit concludes this weekend at the Dala Sevens in Kisumu, where KCB RFC and Strathmore Leos will lock horns in a decisive race for the overall crown.

KCB are leading the circuit with 104 points and need only to reach the semi-finals to secure the championship.

Strathmore stands in second with 95 points and will be looking to deliver a flawless run at the lakeside showdown while hoping for an early stumble from the bankers.

The grand finale, being hosted at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Mamboleo, from September 13 to 14, promises not only to deliver explosive rugby but also the unique fan energy that has made the Dala Sevens one of the circuit’s most colorful stops.

“The Dala Sevens has grown to become one of the most competitive and colorful tournaments in the country, and this year will be no different. We are ready to host the rugby family in Kisumu for an unforgettable weekend,” said Gabriel Ouma, Kisumu RFC Chairman.

The pools draw has set up intriguing clashes, with Kabras Sugar leading Pool A alongside CUEA Monks, MMUST, and Nakuru RFC.

Daystar Falcons lead Pool B alongside defending champions Kenya Harlequin, MSC Rugby, and Nondescripts.

KCB headline Pool C with Mwamba RFC, Homeboyz RFC, and Embu RFC, while Strathmore Leos are pooled with Menengai Oilers, Impala RFC, and Kisumu RFC in Pool D.

