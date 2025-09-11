FIFA ref Mimisa backs Kenya and East Africa to embrace VAR in the future - Capital Sports
Kenyan referee Dickens Mimisa

Football

FIFA ref Mimisa backs Kenya and East Africa to embrace VAR in the future

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – FIFA referee Dickens Mimisa is optimistic that Kenya and the East African region will soon embrace Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, as the world adopts more advancements in football.

Mimisa was part of the referee team at the just-concluded Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) and was the fourth official during the final between Morocco and Madagascar.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Mimisa believes that with FIFA investing more in technology, it is only a matter of time before matches have the VAR technology.

“IFAB (International Football Association Board) is trying to bring VAR to the lowest possible level. There is now the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee on pitches, something that is less expensive than VAR,” he said in an interview with Telecomasia.

“This is something that Federations will be encouraged to embrace, especially those that are not very commercially stable. This is just a simple way where a referee can go back to a screen and revisit a decision without necessarily having the heavy VAR equipment.”

For VAR to be fully implemented, all league matches have to be broadcast on TV or at least have broadcast equipment.

With the FKF PL League partners, Azam is set to have more matches on TV this season, and the appreciation of VAR will soon have its impact.

