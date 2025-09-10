Tough outing in Dar as Tanzanian giants Simba maul Gor Mahia in preseason friendly

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 10, 2025 – Abdurazak Hamza and Stephen Mukwala struck in the first and second half as Tanzanian giants Simba SC beat Gor Mahia in a pre-season friendly in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday night.

The match, held in a packed Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, was the climax of Simba Day festivities that had been running throughout the day as the Tanzanians presented their new signings, including Harambee Stars forward Mohammed Bajaber.

The former Kenya Police forward did not, however, feature against his Kenyan compatriots as he is still recovering from a long term injury.

Harambee Stars defenders Sylvester Owino and Mike Kibwage, straight from featuring for the national team against Seychelles on Tuesday, were thrown straight into action whereas Alpha Onyango and Lewis Bandi started from the bench.

It took only seven minutes for Wekundu wa Msimbazi to find the back of the net through Hamza.

Sylvester Owino in action against Simba SC. PHOTO/SIMBA SPORTS CLUB

The midfielder rose highest to head in a free kick from the left, Gor keeper Gad Matthews rooted to the spot as Hamza’s was left unmarked to arrow in his header into the right bottom corner.

The Tanzanians continued to dominate proceedings as the record Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions struggled to get a hold in the match.

Having changed from their initial all-red kits to an all-blue one, the Tanzanians continued pouring forward in search of a second.

They were rewarded in the 51st minute as Mukwala got ahead of Kibwage, to connect well with a cross from the right to rifle a first time shot past Matthews.

Gor coach Charles Akonnor then brought on Onyango and Bandi as well as new signings Fidel Origa, Felix Oluoch and George Amonno, which went a long way in turning the tide of the game.

Ghanaian Ebe Adukwa, signed a week ago, came close to pulling one back for K’Ogalo with a shot from the left, which stung the palms of Simba custodian Yakub Suleiman.

However, it was to be a bad day in the office for K’Ogalo as their hosts capped their glorious moment with the fans by walking away with all the honours.