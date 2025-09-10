Sacked ref accused of making indecent image of child - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The video features comments about Liverpool's game with Burnley in July 2020, which David Coote refereed

Football

Sacked ref accused of making indecent image of child

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 10 – Former Premier League referee David Coote has been charged with making an indecent image of a child.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 43-year-old, who was sacked by the league last year over comments made in a video about former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, was charged following an investigation by Nottinghamshire Police.

The force said the charge related to a video file recovered by officers in February.

Mr Coote, from Collingham in Nottinghamshire, was charged on 12 August and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He was sacked by referees’ body the PGMOL in December 2024 following an investigation into a video allegedly showing him making derogatory comments about Liverpool and the club’s former manager.

The Football Association (FA) also imposed an eight-week suspension in August over the comments.

In addition, the ex-official is also banned by European football’s governing body Uefa until 30 June 2026 after photographs emerged of him snorting a white powder through a bank note while in Germany for Euro 2024.

Police said Mr Coote was currently on conditional bail.

The force added the charge of making an indecent photograph related to acts such as downloading, sharing and saving material.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020