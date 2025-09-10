Sacked ref accused of making indecent image of child

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 10 – Former Premier League referee David Coote has been charged with making an indecent image of a child.

The 43-year-old, who was sacked by the league last year over comments made in a video about former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, was charged following an investigation by Nottinghamshire Police.

The force said the charge related to a video file recovered by officers in February.

Mr Coote, from Collingham in Nottinghamshire, was charged on 12 August and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He was sacked by referees’ body the PGMOL in December 2024 following an investigation into a video allegedly showing him making derogatory comments about Liverpool and the club’s former manager.

The Football Association (FA) also imposed an eight-week suspension in August over the comments.

In addition, the ex-official is also banned by European football’s governing body Uefa until 30 June 2026 after photographs emerged of him snorting a white powder through a bank note while in Germany for Euro 2024.

Police said Mr Coote was currently on conditional bail.

The force added the charge of making an indecent photograph related to acts such as downloading, sharing and saving material.