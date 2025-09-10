Ronaldo Goes Joint-Highest Ever World Cup Scorer In Hungary Win

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Sept 9 – Cristiano Ronaldo equalled a goalscoring record as Portugal edged past Hungary in their 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

The striker netted for the 39th time in World Cup qualifying matches, making him the joint-highest ever scorer alongside Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz – and three ahead of Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, 40, extended his international record to 141 goals in 223 appearances for Portugal, the most by any male player for the country.

His goal at the Puskas Arena on Tuesday came from the penalty spot in the 58th minute after Hungary forward Barnabas Varga had a 21st-minute opener cancelled out by Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva 15 minutes later.

Varga equalised in the 84th minute and the hosts looked set for a point, but Joao Cancelo fired home just two minutes later to earn a dramatic victory for Roberto Martinez’s side.

Ronaldo also scored twice in Portugal’s 5-0 win over Armenia on Saturday, leaving them top of Group F with six points from the opening two matches. Hungary are third on one point alongside the Republic of Ireland, who suffered a 2-1 setback in Armenia.