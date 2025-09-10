Ogam thanks Harambee Stars skipper Olunga for on-the-job training in Tuesday demolition of Seychelles

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 10, 2025 – Harambee Stars striker Ryan Ogam says he has a learnt a thing or two from his partnership with Michael Olunga in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Seychelles at the Kasarani Stadium.

Ogam says the twin partnership was an opportunity for him to learn first-hand the levels he has to go before scaling the heights attained by the Al Arabi striker.

“Playing with him was quite a pleasure because of what he has achieved throughout his career. I have learnt a thing or two from him and I believe if I continue in the same mould then I can grow to get to where he is right now,” the 20-year-old.

The two partnered in a twin strike force for the first time, to devastating effect.

Ogam put Kenya ahead in the seventh minute via a header before latching onto Duke Abuya’s shot that had rebounded off the bar to head in his second.

Ryan Ogam celebrates his goal against Seychelles. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Olunga then joined the party at the stroke of halftime, converting a penalty after Ogam had been fouled in the danger area.

The skipper then made it 5-0 in the 60th minute with a free header, connecting well with Rooney Onyango’s cross from the right.

Ogam could have walked away with a hattrick but shot wide in the first half, with the goal at his mercy.

Regardless, it is baby steps for the youngster who is already doing a great job as Olunga’s understudy.

He has thus far found the back of the net five times since making his debut in Harambee Stars’ 2-0 win over Taifa Stars of Tanzania in a Mapinduzi Cup fixture in January this year.

Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga in action against Seychelles. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The immediate former Tusker FC forward admits he is not there yet as far as who-is-who of strikers in the world is concerned.

Thankfully, he has Olunga as a template of what he needs to improve.

“His positioning is great and he is also a good finisher. Looking at his second goal, you could see how well positioned to get the header,” he said.

Ogam’s attention now shifts to club football where he will link up with his new club, Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC.

The youngster is looking forward to a new chapter in his football career.

“They are a great team and I am looking forward to joining them. I want to work hard and achieve great things and maintain my place in the national team,” he said.

Ogam scored 15 goals in 17 appearance for Tusker in the previous season, before incurring an injury that kept him out for the better part of the second half.