McCarthy throws friendly fire at Harambee Stars foes Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 10, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy is itching to test his wits against Tanzania in an international friendly within the year.

McCarthy says a tussle between the two archrivals and neighbours will be a good opportunity to break bread on the football pitch.

“I’d like to play against Tanzania…against Uganda…against Rwanda…all the East African teams. It would be nice you know…just neighbours breaking bread on the football field. That would be nice…but I want to play Tanzania first,” the South African said.

The two nations have been engaged in a good-natured verbal spat for the longest time – often times Kenya chiding their neighbours for their poor command of English whereas the Tanzanians responding with a reminder of their rivals’ poor performance in football.

The friendly fire peaked during last month’s African Nations Championships (CHAN) – which both countries co-hosted – during which both sets of fans were praying for the chance for Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars at some stage of the competition.

With both teams topping their groups, it followed that the only way they would have clashed is if they reached the finals of the continental showpiece.

Should McCarthy’s prayers be answered, it would offer an opportunity for his charges to continue their historical dominance over Tanzania as the latter hope for a reversal of fortunes.

In their last 12 meetings, Harambee Stars have won seven compared to Tanzania’s two, with the rest ending in draws.

Their last duel was at January’s Mapinduzi Cup in Tanzania where Boniface Muchiri and Ryan Ogam scored for a 2-0 victory.

In good spirits

McCarthy was speaking in the aftermath of the team’s 5-0 demolition of Seychelles in a World Cup qualifier match at the Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The team dominated the encounter, Ogam netting twice in a 4-0 lead at halftime, before captain Michael Olunga added the fifth in the second half – having scored a penalty in the first 45.

The gaffer was much more jovial in his post-match conference, a stark contrast to Friday evening when his charges were stung by the Scorpions of Gambia in a 3-1 thrashing at the same venue.

Harambee Stars players line up before their match against Seychelles. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

He applauded his players for not underrating the minnows and atoning for Friday’s loss to Jonathan McKinstry’s side.

“I am happy for the players…to pick themselves up after the Gambia game. It wasn’t easy because we prepared ourselves well for that game but then we made mistakes and then we got punished. Then today…we did what we wanted to do…took the game to them and didn’t make it easy for them,” the former Porto striker said.

Harambee Stars return to action on October 6 when they face Burundi away, in a World Cup qualifier match, before meeting Group F leaders Ivory Coast in the next encounter – a week later.

Afterwards, the team will not have much to do in the way of matches, hence McCarthy’s proposal for a mini tournament.

Even as he waits on the East African neighbours to take up his challenge, the South African is focus is to continue what he has started insofar as building a formidable team is concerned.

“I am going to watch players playing at their clubs and try and monitor their progress. I want to see what they are up to and every opportunity that we have to meet together, we are going to do so to continue what we have begun implementing together,” he said.

Following the win, Harambee Stars have now increased their points tally in Group F to nine points.