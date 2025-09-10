‘Husband of teams’ eager to muzzle African giants Simba in Dar

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 10, 2025 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor expects nothing short of a win when they play African giants Simba SC in a pre-season friendly match in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday night.

Akonnor says his players will have put on a masterclass to get the better of their hosts who will present a different kind of challenge than they are normally used to.

“For us…like I said…it is a training match but a very big one. Compared to the matches we have played, this is a different level and we want our boys to be ready for the task. We are very confident they will present themselves very well,” the Ghanaian said.

Akonnor, who assumed the reins at K’Ogalo at the beginning of August, has been busy sharpening the team ahead of the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season on September 20.

The team have played a number of friendlies against fellow Kenyan sides, including Kibera Black Stars, Murang’a Seal and Ulinzi Stars.

Their last match, against Ulinzi Stars, ended in a 2-1 win for the soldiers, a week ago.

Despite that loss, Akonnor feels the team is increasingly growing better as they continue adapting to his philosophy.

“We know there is progress from our boys but this will be our biggest match. It is important for us to present ourselves very well before the league starts. There is a lot of information we have given to the boys and I believe they have to retain it and process it in the game of play,” the former Ghana national team coach said.

What difference seven years make!

They meet Simba at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, beginning 8:30 am, in what will be K’Ogalo’s biggest match in a long time.

The 21-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions last met Wekundu wa Msimbazi in June 2018 at the Sportpesa Cup, winning 2-0 against the Tanzanian giants at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

Since then, both teams have endured contrasting fortunes as far as their stature in Africa is concerned.

Whereas Simba have metamorphosed into one of the richest and biggest clubs in Africa, Gor’s dominance has been constrained to the local scene — occasionally participating in continental competition to varied success.

Gor will be boosted by the arrival of a contingent from the national team, who played in Tuesday’s 5-0 demolition of Seychelles in a World Cup qualifier tie at Kasarani Stadium.

They include defenders Sylvester Owino and Lewis Bandi as well as midfielder Chris Alpha Onyango — all of who clocked minutes in the encounter.

Akonnor believes their arrival will be a big plus for K’Ogalo albeit he is careful to include them from the get-go.

“We’ll see how to go about it…of course we have started with a group of players and we are very familiar with them. We know what they can give us. Obviously, they are national players and they have that exposure so hopefully, they will come and help us,” he said.

Gor begin their league campaign against Bidco FC on September 20 at Kasarani Stadium.