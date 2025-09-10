Govt, Federations Forge United Front To Transform Sports Development

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 10 – The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports has reaffirmed its commitment to working hand in hand with all sports federations across the country to transform Kenya’s sports sector through infrastructure development, strong governance, and institutional reforms.

Speaking after a consultative meeting with the leadership of all sports federations, Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya underscored that investing in modern infrastructure across the country is key to unlocking grassroots talent and positioning Kenya as a global sporting hub.

“We have taken important lessons from hosting CHAN 2024, which showed us the value of investing in world-class facilities. Going forward, we are rolling out sports infrastructure projects across Kenya so that federations can recruit from the grassroots and nurture talent to the national level,” said CS Mvurya.

The Cabinet Secretary highlighted that financing sports requires prudent planning, transparency, and compliance with government regulations, given that resources remain limited.

Sports Cs Salim Mvurya address Federations. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

He noted that while the Sports Fund exists, it is not a blank cheque but operates within strict government guidelines and the annual financial cycle.

“Resources are always limited, and even though we have a Sports Fund, it is not an open cheque. The Fund is guided by government regulations, and federations must therefore be proactive in their planning,” said CS Mvurya.

He cautioned federations against last-minute requests, emphasizing that timely submissions and compliance with requirements would always receive quick consideration.

“You don’t need to lobby anyone or call my office. If a federation is compliant, the turnaround time for approval is one hour to a maximum of a day. We want to avoid unnecessary bureaucracy,” he assured.

The CS stressed that streamlining internal systems and fostering collaboration between federations and the Ministry would prevent blame games and ensure seamless delivery of services to the public.

“It is not good practice for government and federations to trade accusations in the press. Instead, let us work together to resolve issues internally and serve the public diligently. That is our shared responsibility,” he added.

The CS emphasized that effective governance within federations is central to the growth of sports in Kenya. He underscored the need for stronger accountability mechanisms to attract investment, ensure transparent management of resources, and protect the athletes who rely on well-functioning institutions.

“For us to succeed, federations must create an enabling environment where talent can be harnessed, while also upholding the highest standards of governance and accountability. This will give us credibility and allow us to work closely with the private sector to grow sports in our country,” he stated.

He further noted that while some federations are grappling with internal disputes, particularly around elections and leadership legitimacy, the government’s position is clear: these challenges must be addressed quickly and decisively to avoid stalling the progress of athletes.

“For all federations, governance must improve. When elections are held, the results must be respected so that we do not prolong conflicts that hurt the very talent federations are supposed to nurture. Some federations have issues, others do not, but this resolution cuts across all.

Sports Dispute Tribunal member Leah Kabiru address the federations. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Where government intervention is needed, we will support them so that governance challenges are resolved and federations can focus on profiling and developing the sporting talents they represent,” the CS added.

To support federations in this journey, the Ministry pledged to enhance capacity building programs that will strengthen compliance with regulations and global best practices.

This includes preparing federations to host regional and international competitions in the future.

“We have agreed with federations that the Ministry will support them in building capacity, improving compliance with existing regulations, and positioning themselves to host key competitions here in Kenya,” CS Mvurya noted.

The Ministry assured that this collaborative framework with federations will be ongoing to ensure the development of a holistic, inclusive, and accountable sports ecosystem.