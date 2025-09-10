‘Forever in my heart’ – Omija salutes Gor Mahia after securing major move to Tunisian giants

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 10, 2025 – Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija says Gor Mahia will always have a special place in his heart despite signing for Tunisian giants Etoile Sportive du Sahel.

The towering centreback says wearing the green of K’Ogalo has been a proud moment for him, which he will not forget in a hurry.

“Gor Mahia will forever be my home…Gor Mahono…Damu ni Green (in reference to Gor’s famous green jersey). For the past one year, playing for Gor Mahia has been a true honor. Very incredible-full of emotions, will miss every moment, battles and smiles we shared. Wishing you the very best in future,” Omija said.

Omija departed the national team training camp on Sunday ahead of a medical at the Tunisian giants and to complete his move to North Africa.

The no. 5 had been earlier called up by South African Benni McCarthy for Harambee Stars twin World Cup qualifiers against the Gambia and Seychelles at the Kasarani Stadium.

Alphonce Omija in action for Gor against Sofapaka. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Although he didn’t play in Stars’ 3-1 loss to the Scorpions on Friday, he was still expected to feature against the Pirates on Tuesday.

In his Facebook farewell to K’Ogalo faithful, Omija bemoaned not being able to bid a proper goodbye to the fans.

“To the #GreenArmySupporters-Thank you for your love and support,You made it more beautiful. Wish I could have said goodbye in a better way, but just know my love for you is endless,” he said.

The 22-year-old began his career at Gor Mahia Youth in 2019 before moving to Kariobangi Sharks.

He then rejoined K’Ogalo in the proceeding season where he developed a rock solid partnership with Sylvester Owino – with who he partnered with at the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

His star, subsequently soared high after a solid performance at the national level where he was part of the Harambee Stars team that made it to the quarterfinals of the CHAN – at Kenya’s first time of asking.

He becomes the second player from the squad to secure a high profile move after immediate former Tusker marksman Ryan Ogam inked a deal with Austrian top side Wolfsberger AC, last week.